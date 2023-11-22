Head to Head Contrast: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) & Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) and Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Stockland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 4.45 Stockland N/A N/A N/A $0.23 11.43

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stockland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Stockland N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Stockland's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Stockland pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stockland pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Stockland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stockland 0 0 2 0 3.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 140.70%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Stockland.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Stockland shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at June 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.7 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers. We own, fund, develop and manage one of Australia's largest portfolios of residential and land lease communities, retail town centres, and workplace and logistics assets. Our approach is distinctive, bringing a unique combination of development expertise, scale, deep customer insight, and diverse talent – with care in everything we do. We are committed to contributing to the economic prosperity of Australia and the wellbeing of our communities and our planet.

