Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Head to Head Contrast

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.



Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -173.97% Sientra -65.93% N/A -40.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.67) -0.35 Sientra $90.30 million 0.10 -$73.31 million ($5.57) -0.14

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Sientra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heart Test Laboratories and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sientra 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 1,234.75%. Sientra has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 893.38%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Sientra.

Volatility & Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 4.43, meaning that its stock price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Sientra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories



Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Sientra



Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides fat transfer systems; body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

