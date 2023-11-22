Heather A. Planishek Sells 13,196 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,779,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,545,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 328.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

