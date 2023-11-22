Hedera (HBAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $65.15 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $65.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,254 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,562,400,522.734207 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06016063 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $95,058,330.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

