HI (HI) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. HI has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $308,469.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,098,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00075976 USD and is down -12.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $396,828.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

