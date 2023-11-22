HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. HI has a market cap of $2.17 million and $296,053.02 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,098,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00075976 USD and is down -12.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $396,828.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

