HitBTC Token Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $264,148.59 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

