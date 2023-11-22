HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.40

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 13522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLS

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at HLS Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.17.

In other HLS Therapeutics news, insider Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,910. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.