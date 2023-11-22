HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.40

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 13522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLS
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at HLS Therapeutics
In other HLS Therapeutics news, insider Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,910. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HLS Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.