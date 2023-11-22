HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.43

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

HORIBA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

HORIBA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.