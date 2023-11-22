Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading Up 16.2%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizonte Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HZMMF

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 21.9 %

About Horizonte Minerals

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.