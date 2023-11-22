HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.24

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and traded as high as $112.89. HOYA shares last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 27,485 shares trading hands.

HOYA Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.64.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

