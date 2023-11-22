Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 3,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Idorsia Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

