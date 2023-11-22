Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 419,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,859. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.