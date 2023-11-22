Imprint Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. 123,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,631. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

