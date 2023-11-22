Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $6.26 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Novartis by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

NVS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. 1,548,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

