Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $6.84 Million Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 478,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

