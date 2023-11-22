Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Shares Up 4%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 78,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 16,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Inca One Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It owned two gold milling facilities, which includes Chala One and Kori One located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

