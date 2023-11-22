Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Shares Up 0%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 1,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

