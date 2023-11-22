Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Purchases 95,602 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Heartland Express Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HTLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Heartland Express by 27.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
