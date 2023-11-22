Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Purchases 95,602 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Heartland Express by 27.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

