Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.2 %

HTLD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 124,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 210,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

