Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 2,581 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $11,253.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,592.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 2,420,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,951. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
