Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 2,581 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Williams sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $11,253.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,592.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 2,420,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,951. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

View Our Latest Report on ARDX

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.