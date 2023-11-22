Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 2,639 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam grew its position in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

