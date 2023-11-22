Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells 7,764 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Camille Burckhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Popular alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,743. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Popular by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.