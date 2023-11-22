Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/17/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

10/16/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Inspire Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.05. 573,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,668. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.48 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.87.

Get Inspire Medical Systems Inc alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.