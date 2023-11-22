Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of TILE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its position in Interface by 3.6% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,010,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

