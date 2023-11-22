International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Up 2.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. 3,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Further Reading

