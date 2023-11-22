Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00012007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $50.40 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 509,990,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,609,282 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

