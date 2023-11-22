Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 850,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,244,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Stories

