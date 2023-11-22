Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.50

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 121511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $927.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $122.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

