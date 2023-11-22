Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 22nd (AEO, BNED, CTS, GASS, GME, MDWD, RBBN, SPNS, TSM, UFPT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 22nd:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.