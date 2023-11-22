iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 752,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 416,035 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $24.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 256,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

