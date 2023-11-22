iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.33 and last traded at C$17.23. Approximately 455,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 429,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.15.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.45.

