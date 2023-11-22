iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Trading 2.6% Higher

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. 290,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average session volume of 28,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iSpecimen by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

