Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.19

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $13.20. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 15,935 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.