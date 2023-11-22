Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $127.54

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.54 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 45.25 ($0.57). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 148,159 shares traded.

Jarvis Securities Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.88. The firm has a market cap of £22.59 million, a P/E ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

