JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.92. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

