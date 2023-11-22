Keisuke Kuno Acquires 26,000 Shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) VP Keisuke Kuno purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $15,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,533.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 29,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

