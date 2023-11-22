KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $377.79 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,342.98 or 1.00022760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011420 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003971 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,787,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,787,221 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,788,263.43724152. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00955398 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $23.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

