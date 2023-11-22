KOK Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $683,783.66 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,342.98 or 1.00022760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011420 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003971 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0082715 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $732,687.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

