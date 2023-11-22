Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Financial Survey

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Konecranes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.64 $17.78 million ($0.23) -7.11 Konecranes N/A N/A N/A $0.23 31.49

Profitability

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Konecranes. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konecranes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lion Electric and Konecranes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -21.62% -19.10% -10.56% Konecranes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Konecranes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 5 3 0 2.38 Konecranes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $3.49, suggesting a potential upside of 116.46%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Konecranes.

Summary

Konecranes beats Lion Electric on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components. Further, the company offers container, bulk, and shipyard handling equipment, as well as mobile harbor cranes, lift trucks. Additionally, it engages in port services comprising of retrofits, inspection, spare parts, training, and digital services. Furthermore, the company is involved in consulting and engineering, ecolifting, safety assist, servicing, and maintenance of ports, and cores for lifting. The company serves automotive, container handling, general manufacturing, intermodal, metal production, mining, nuclear, paper and forest, petroleum and gas, power, shipyards, waste to energy and biomass sectors. Konecranes Plc was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hyvinkää, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.