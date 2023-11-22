Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.97

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and traded as high as $73.80. Kubota shares last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 27,517 shares.

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Kubota had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

