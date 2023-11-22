Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LAND stock opened at GBX 651.80 ($8.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -761.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 603.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.82) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.38) to GBX 650 ($8.13) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 649 ($8.12).

Insider Activity at Land Securities Group

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts acquired 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,778.37). 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

