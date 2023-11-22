Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 4,699,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,918. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.