Lansing Street Advisors Sells 1,588 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 291,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,764,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 13.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.63. 759,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average is $247.90. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $289.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

