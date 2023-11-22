LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 0.5%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.75. 8,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 12,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 22.91% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

