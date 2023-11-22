Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.