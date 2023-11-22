Lego Coin (LEGO) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Lego Coin has a market cap of $9,000.00 billion and $4.84 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lego Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lego Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lego Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lego Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

