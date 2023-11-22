Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 5.4%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.88. 792,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,510,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

