Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Libbey shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 245,407 shares trading hands.
Libbey Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $927,914.70 and a PE ratio of 0.05.
Libbey Company Profile
Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.
