Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
